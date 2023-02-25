Toy train to be back on track soon in Bengaluru’s Bal Bhavan

February 25, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST

Children visiting Bal Bhavan in Cubbon Park have a reason to cheer. As many projects are getting fast-tracked and opened to the public before the Assembly elections, children will soon be able to take a joy ride in the toy train “Putani Train”. The Bengaluru Smart City Limited, which has taken up restoration work of Bal Bhavan, has roped in South Western Railway (SWR) to repair the track, which has remained unused for many years.

Srinivas K., Managing Director, Bengaluru Smart City Ltd, said, “The toy train used to be a primary attraction for children visiting the park. Considering the same, under the Smart City project, we have decided to upgrade facilities and run the train. Other than this, an island, which was built for boating and was in bad shape, will be restored. We are introducing various activities for children, including a science park. The summer camp activity areas are being upgraded.”

“In addition to these,” he said, “adventure sports, such as wall climbing, Burma bridge, and zip line, will be introduced. There will be facilities to acquaint city children with games usually played in rural areas.” The project also involves the development of a boating pond, train shed, railway station, and installation of fountains, he said. The agency is spending ₹12 crore for the project.

The new facilities will be opened by the second week of March, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to inaugurate them. During the weekends, 5,000 to 7,000 children used to visit the park and close to 2,000 on the weekdays.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager Kusuma Hariprasad said, “The Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. asked us to restore the track and overhaul the toy train. By the first week of March, we will complete the work. There is no need to replace the old toy train as it is in good condition. After the required repair work and painting, the train can be used again.”

An official of the Horticulture Department said, “The Bal Bhavan located inside the Cubbon Park is spread over 12 acres. After the outbreak of the pandemic, the Bal Bhavan has remained shut. There are many developmental activities taking place. Earlier, an IT company under the corporate social responsibility scheme had set up therapeutic parks for differently abled children, and now various restoration activities are happening as part of the Smart City projects. There will be more footfall once these facilities are open to children.”