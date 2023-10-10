Town Hall parking ready for inauguration, says Mayor

October 10, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The much-delayed multi-level parking facility at Town Hall in the city is finally ready for inauguration.

This was announced by Mayor Shivakumar during an inspection of ongoing repair and beautification works on Raja Marga and areas surrounding Mysuru palace on Tuesday.

All the works are completed. The mounds of debris found on Town Hall premises has also been cleared and gardening work has also been completed, he said.

The MCC was only waiting for Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa to give his time for the inauguration of the facility, he said.

The multi-level parking facility in Town Hall has been delayed for a long time. The facility is expected to offer parking space for about 600 vehicles including 400 four-wheelers in an area spread across 6,000 square feet.

Mr. Shivakumar was accompanied by MCC Commissioner Ashaad Ur Rahman Sharief and other officials of the city during the inspection.

Weekend entertainment

Mr. Shivakumar said the MCC had a proposal to clear the space around Dufferin Clock tower and develop it as a platform for weekend entertainment programmes.

He said the MCC would like to promote local talent by giving them a platform for staging their programmes every Saturday and Sunday throughout the year.

Mr. Ashaad Ur Rahman Sharief said local musicians wishing to stage a guitar or table recital can use the space. The MCC will encourage the weekend entertainment programme. “Initially, we will sponsor”, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shivakumar said the MCC was beautifying the Raja Marga by taking up works on the footpath, central median, roads, circles etc. “We will complete the works in three days time”, he assured.

Mr. Ashaad Ur Rahman Sharief said the MCC had attended to the problem of water logging on K.R. Circle by creating a duct. “Now, there will be no more water logging”, he said.

While the kerbs were painted with black and yellow paint, the circles will be polished and painted. The potholes on the roads will be also be filled up, he said.

Meanwhile, the MCC authorities will also encourage the pedestrians to use the subway connecting Dhanwantri Road with Sayyaji Rao Road by taking up work on cleaning and fixing lights, besides posting security personnel to prevent anti-social activities.

