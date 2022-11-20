Sakrebyle Elephant Camp | Towering Twenty

November 20, 2022 12:51 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

The Sakrebyle Elephant Camp, 14 km from Shivamogga in Karnataka, has been in existence from the pre-Independence days.

Nestling against the backwaters of the Tunga and surrounded by the Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary, the camp trains wild elephants and looks after captive pachyderms.

The camp was set up mainly to train wild elephants to move logs on difficult forest terrain. However, it has now been transformed into a rescue and rehabilitation centre and is part of an ecotourism zone. Sakrebyle in Kannada means “sugar field”.

The camp houses 20 elephants — 16 tuskers and four females — and they are cared for by 40 mahouts. Most of the caretakers are from the Jenu Kuruba tribe which has traditional knowledge in handling elephants. With the mahouts speaking a mix of languages, the elephants take their cues in Hindi, Bengali and Urdu, apart from Kannada.

This camp attracts a large number of tourists who come to watch the gentle giants playing in the water against the picturesque background of hills as the mahouts bathe them.

After their bath, the elephants are let into the forest. They are also fed with a nutritious mix of rice, salt, coconut, jaggery and paddy straw, along with ragi (finger millet) balls prepared in the camp, says Shivappa, a caretaker who has been working for more than 15 years in the camp.

Though a large number of people visit the camp, these elephants do not enjoy the presence of humans, barring the mahouts, says caretaker Imran.

Building trust: The bond between mahouts and elephants is a unique one.

In anticipation: Visitors to the Sakrebyle Elephant Camp wait for the parade of elephants to walk past.

Aqua bliss: A trio of elephants enjoy a leisurely bath in the Tunga river in Karnataka.

Life’s good: A jumbo in a playful mood as its caretaker gives it a rub-down.

Trunk call: After their bath, the pachyderms get some time to interact with one another.

Noon lull: The mahouts take a break as a meal is prepared for the elephants.

Delectable indulgence: A mix of rice, coconut, jaggery and paddy straw makes for a nutritious meal.

Meticulous care: The mahouts make sure that the elephants are kept well-fed.

Going home: The herd crosses the Shivamogga-Mangaluru highway to return to the camp after their time in the river.