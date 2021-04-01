Tourists to be screened at Chikkamagaluru

Hassan

01 April 2021 00:44 IST

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, K.N. Ramesh, Deputy Commissioner of Chikkamagaluru, has ordered the screening of tourists arriving in Chikkamagaluru from other States and districts.

The officer, on Wednesday, instructed the police and other officials to set up check-posts at entry points. A team of officers will be posted at check-posts to stop vehicles and check the health of all the passengers.

Travellers from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab have to carry a negative RT-PCR test certificate of a sample collected within 72 hours of the journey. The staff at the check-points will check these certificates.

The staff have also been instructed to screen those coming from other places. If someone is found to be showing symptoms of the infection, they have to be taken to the nearest primary health centre.

The Deputy Commissioner has also appealed to the public to follow the guidelines issued by the State government to stop the spread of the infection. People should avoid attending functions, maintain social distancing, and wear face masks, he said, adding that those who violate the guidelines would attract legal action.