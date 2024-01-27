Tourists in short clothes get ‘panche’ and towel at Hampi temple to maintain ‘decorum’

January 27, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Kalaburagi/Mangaluru

Since Friday those who turn up in short dresses at the famed Virupaksha temple at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi are being given a ‘panche’ and a towel at the door by the Vijayanagara district administration.

The administration has kept 500 ‘panche-towel’ sets at the entrance and visitors are asked to don one set before entering the temple “to maintain decency and respect the sentiments of other devotees”.

‘Not dress code’

Deputy Commissioner M.S. Divakara said that it was a “not a dress code” as the administration hadn’t imposed a particular type of dress.

“Hampi is not just a tourist destination; it is also a religious destination. Men and women from across the globe visiting Hampi also visit Virupaksha temple. They are often in shorts, Bermudas, and banians. It does not go well with our temple tradition. So, we have started distributing ‘panche’ and towels. We are providing it for free and asking tourists to return them as they leave. Those who are in full dress are not forced to wear ‘panche’ and use the towel,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out that there was no order, he said: “We can only convince and encourage people to be in decent dress while visiting the temple. We took this decision after considering complaints by devotees.”

Mangaluru convention

Meanwhile, a convention of hereditary trustees, priests and representatives of management of Hindu places of worship of Dakshina Kannada, held in Mangaluru on Friday, decided to impose a “dress code” on visitors to about 100 privately-controlled temples in the coastal district.

The convention was organised by the Karnataka Devastana, Mutt mattu Dharmika Samstegala Mahasangha. The State convener of the mahasangha Mohan Gowda told The Hindu that the decision would come into effect from last week of January.

The “dress code” meant, Mr. Gowda said, the visitors should wear a “decent attire”.

“Entering temples in shorts, night dress, nighties, ripped jeans or distressed jeans will not be allowed,” he said.

“Men need not enter the temples by compulsorily wearing dhotis,” he clarified, adding that pants and shirts, sari, ‘chudidar’ would be allowed.

Mr. Gowda said that initially the temples would create awareness on the dress code and convince visitors. The code would be implemented in phases.

“Around 50 private temples in Bengaluru too have agreed to implement the dress code. They have begun creating awareness by displaying boards since January 22,” he said.

Mr. Gowda said a representation had been given to Endowments Minister Ramalinga Reddy to enforce dress code in temples managed by the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.