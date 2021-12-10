Karnataka

Tourists’ entry restricted

Chikkamgaluru district administration has banned the entry of tourists to Mullayyanagiri, Seetalayyanagiri, Manikyadhara, Honnammanahalla and Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah from 6 a.m. on December 12 to 6 a.m. on December 20. The administration has taken this decision in view of the three-day Datta Jayanti beginning on December 17.

In a press release issued here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh said the ban would not apply to tourists visiting other places. There would be no restriction on staying put at homestays and resorts if the booking is done in advance, the release added.


