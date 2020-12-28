Tourists banned near waterbodies in Mandya

Mysuru

28 December 2020 23:18 IST

The district administration in Mandya has clamped prohibitory orders in places of tourist interest on December 31 and January 1, 2021, to prevent the congregation of New Year revellers.

This follows a surge in the number of people accidentally drowning in water bodies close to places of tourist interest.

There were reports of such deaths in Balamuri, Yedamuri, KRS backwaters in Srirangapatna taluk and Muthathi in Malavalli taluk. Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh said the authorities expect revellers to congregate at these places in large numbers to celebrate New Year and this could expose them to danger. Hence to prevent any accidental deaths and in the interest of tourists the above places are out of bounds for two days.

