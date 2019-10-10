Tourist vehicles prohibited around Bababudangiri on Oct. 12, 13

The Chikkamagaluru district administration has prohibited tourist vehicles in the hill stations around Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swami Dargah on October 12 and 13. The administration took this decision in the wake of the Datta Mala Abhiyana programme being held by Sri Rama Sene atop the hills on October 13.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, the Deputy Commissioner said the devotees participating in the programme are allowed to have darshana of Datta Paduka between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on October 13. Arrangements will be made for drinking water, toilets, emergency health services, and other basic amenities on the day. Use of cameras, video cameras and mobile phones inside the cave shrine has been banned. The DC has appealed to the devotees to cooperate with the administration for the smooth conduct of the programme, abiding by the court’s directions.