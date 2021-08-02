Tourist sites, temples in Chamarajanagar to remain closed during weekends

MYSURU

02 August 2021 18:46 IST

DC visits Kekkanahalli checkpost bordering Kerala, asks staff to strictly enforce protocols

• Alert after COVID-19 spike in Kerala; Bharachukki and Hogenakkal waterfalls that attract a large number of tourists will be out of bounds for visitors on Saturdays and Sundays till August 15

• Temples, including the famous Sri Malai Mahadeshwara Temple, to remain open during weekdays only for ‘darshan’ as the deputy commissioner restricts ‘utsavas’ and rituals

Shankar Bennur

Advertising

Advertising

:

The Chamarajanagar district administration has restricted entry of tourists to some of the popular destinations during weekends as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 in view of the alarming spike in neighbouring Kerala.

Tourists wishing to stay in resorts or hotels in the district are supposed to bring RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours to get accommodation.

With fears of a possible third wave, the district administration has tightened surveillance at border checkposts. The checkpost staff have been told to deny entry to travellers from Kerala who fail to produce RT-PCR negative reports. Two doses of vaccination cannot get them entry into the State unless they get the test done and the report comes negative.

According to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi, the wildlife safari organised by the Forest Department in the district stands cancelled during weekends to prevent rush of tourists.

Barachukki and Hogenakkal waterfalls that draw a lot of tourists from Kerala and Tamil Nadu besides a lot of tourists from within the State, will also be out of bounds for tourists during weekends. The order on the curbs is applicable from August 2 to 15.

Bharachukki in Chamarajnagar and Gaganachukki in Mandya district, which are twin waterfalls, come alive during the monsoon. Both the places witness heavy rush, particularly on weekends, as all roads lead to the sites for glimpsing the breathtaking waterfalls.

Acting on CM’s diktat

Mr. Ravi issued the order following directions from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who recently had a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of districts bordering Kerala.

The Chief Minister had asked the district administrations to take appropriate steps over Kerala cases. Accordingly, the district administration considered it fit to impose additional restrictions for checking the pandemic spread.

As per the order, all temples will remain open only for ‘darshan’ and no rituals would be allowed.

Temples, including the Sri Malai Mahadeshwara Swamy Temple on M.M. Hills, will remain open only from Monday to Friday and would remain closed for devotees during weekends until August 15. However, the temple priests can carry out daily pujas during weekends. Utsavas, services, prasada seva, ‘dasoha’ and ‘mudi’ seve have been restricted.

The Deputy Commissioner has also asked the department heads against holding programmes such as groundbreaking ceremonies, inaugurations and gatherings within their jurisdictions.

The Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by Superintendent of Police Divya Sarah Thomas and DHO Ravi, visited the border checkpost at Kekkanahalli and inspected the surveillance measures.