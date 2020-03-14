Tourist sites in Kodagu to remain shut from Sunday

All major tourist destinations in Kodagu will remain formally shut for a period of one week from Sunday, in the wake of the COVID-19 scare.

Footfall had fallen hugely in Kodagu since January after the COVID-19 cases were reported from Kerala. The resorts and home stays saw occupancy come down to less than 20 per cent with cancellation of bookings.

The number of visitors from neighbouring Kerala fell sharply, hitting the business in hotels, restaurants and other sectors.. Two back-to-back calamities in the district had badly affected tourism and the stakeholders, who had been facing the continuous losses, had sought aid from the government for dealing with the situation.

The gates of Raja Seat, one of the prime attractions in Madikeri, were found shut for visitors on Saturday and a board had been put up saying it has been closed. This is perhaps for the first time in many years that the place has been out of bounds for tourists. It was not shut during the floods although there were no visitors.

Kodagu Tourism Assistant Director Raghavendra told The Hindu that Cauvery Nisarghadhama near Kushalnagar will also remain closed. “The sites will remain shut down for one week from Sunday and the decision will be reviewed based on the situation after one week,” he added.

Other popular sites in the land of the coffee include Abbey Falls, Dubare elephant camp, Iruppu Falls, and Mandalapatti.