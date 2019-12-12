Tourist plaza to be built at Pattadakal

To provide international standard facilities for tourists visiting the famed Pattadakal temple complex in Bagalkot district, the State government on Thursday approved construction of a tourist plaza at a cost of ₹129 crore to provide various facilities under one roof.

The tourist plaza to come up on 24 acres on the banks of Malaprabha river will have restaurants, toilets, restrooms, open air and amphitheatre, exhibition centre to display local arts and culture, digital interpretation centre, and information centre. The State Cabinet, which met on Thursday, approved the project.

The Cabinet has also approved purchase of 2.56 lakh saris to over 65,000 anganwadi workers in the State, as two pairs of saris at a cost of ₹400 each had to be given to them.

In another women-centric initiative, 10 districts across the State will have exclusive sports hostel for women. Among other Cabinet decisions were setting up of a Cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol to recommend ways to fill up backlog posts reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The Cabinet has also approved disbursal of 5,331 laptops at a cost of ₹16.98 crore to final year SC, ST students of ITI.

The Backward Classes Commission has been asked to submit its report on the status of Arya Vysya community with respect to education and employment opportunities.

Joint session from January 20

A 10-day session of the State legislature has been convened from January 20. Governor Vajubhai Vala will address the joint session. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J. Madhuswamy said that several Bills will be placed for approval in the session.