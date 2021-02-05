Tourist menace in Chandradrona range

Hassan

05 February 2021 19:51 IST

Environmentalists of Chikkamagaluru have alleged that the district administration was not taking any measures to stop the entry of tourists in large scale to the eco-sensitive Chandradrona range of mountains.

In a press release issued on Friday, D.V.Girish of Bhadra Wildlife Conservation Trust, Sridev Hulikere of Wildcat-C and S. Girijashankar, a former member of the Wildlife Board, said during the weekend, hundreds of people visit the place. There were about 1,200 to 1,500 vehicles a day between January 24 and 26. “It is a sensitive area with many tourist spots. Moreover, it is a place for many wild animals. The entry of so many vehicles would affect the movement of wild animals. Besides that, large quantity solid waste is being collected on the hills due to the uncontrolled visit of tourists”, they said.

Recently Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay led a drive to clean the place and a truckload of waste materials were collected. It showed the damage the tourists had been causing to the place.

The district administration should bring in some restrictions on the tourist activities in the ranges. The administration could allow tourists considering the carrying capacity of the hills. Moreover, the local people should not be disturbed by the tourists, they said.

The administration should not allow private vehicles, instead hire minibuses to ferry the tourists. It would generate job to the local people as well, they said.