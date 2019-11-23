‘Tourist guides must not give out unsubstantiated knowledge’

Asserting that the role of a tourist guide is significant in disseminating information about historical monuments, Abdul Ghani Imaratwale, historian and professor, said that guides should not misguide visitors with unsubstantiated information of history.

He was addressing guides at a workshop, organised by ASI, Dharwad circle, as part of World Heritage Week at Gol Gumbaz on Saturday.

“I am not saying that guides should have a perfect knowledge of history. Even basic information is enough, as tourists also want limited information. However, the guide should present the right facts and details,” Prof. Imaratwale said.

Describing Vijayapura as the land of sufis and saints, he advised the guides to ensure that such information is passed to visitors.

He also stated that learning foreign languages would give an added advantage to the guides.

In his address, Anil Kumar, Superintending Archaeologist, also advised guides to be factually correct when giving information.

“Just tell history as it is, do not add your views or opinions. You can take little leniency in telling some myths to make information interesting, but also make it a point to tell the visitors that it is only a myth as there is no historical confirmation of it,” he said.