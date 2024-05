Pavan Kumar, a 40-year-old tourist from Hyderabad, died of heart failure at a home stay in Dandeli of Uttara Kananda.

He and his friends were staying in the home stay when the medical emergency occurred.

His friends shifted him to the District Hospital in Dandeli after he complained of chest pain. But doctors declared him brought dead.

Police sub-inspector Krishna Arakeri visited the spot.

