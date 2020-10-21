Tourist footfall in Srirangapatna remains poor

Mysuru

Gumbaz, Daria Daulat Bagh fall quiet during Dasara

Gumbaz, the mausoleum of 18th century rulers of Mysore Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan, and Daria Daulat Bagh, also known as Tipu’s Summer Palace, in Srirangapatna near here used to draw a large number of tourists during Dasara festivities every year. But, the tourist attractions are wearing a deserted look this year.

The number of tourists visiting the destinations had been reduced to a trickle after the lockdown was eased more than four months ago. Though the tourist arrival had picked up marginally during the last two months, the numbers were nowhere close to the pre-lockdown days.

According to sources at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Srirangapatna, the Daria Daulat Bagh would receive between 1,000 to 1,500 visitors every day during weekdays and between 2,000 to 2,500 visitors during weekends before the lockdown. The numbers have now come down to just 100 to 150 a day.

“We used to get visitors from different parts of India and even abroad before lockdown. Now, most of the visitors are either from Bengaluru or Mysuru”, the source told The Hindu. Also, the entry ticket, which used to be ₹25 when purchased from the counter, is now available for only ₹20 online. Visitors to Daria Daulat Bagh have to purchase the tickets only online now.

Gumbaz too had witnessed a drastic fall in the number of visitors. Though entry is not ticketed, the revenues earned through collection of fee for parking of vehicles and safekeeping of footwear had taken a serious hit.

An ASI-protected monument, Gumbaz is managed by Tipu Sultan Wakf Estate. The accountant at the Estate claimed that the salaries of employees is borne from the revenue earned through fees collected for parking and safekeeping of footwear.

The poor footfall has also hit hard the locals offering horse rides to tourists and owners of shops selling souvenirs and a variety of other items. Even the restaurants that were catering to the tourists in the town had been hit hard.