Tourist destinations reopen, but record poor footfall

MYSURU

08 June 2020 16:25 IST

After weeks of closure due to the lockdown imposed to curb spread of COVID-19, tourist destinations in Mysuru were thrown open to the public on Monday, but public response remained poor.

Barely a handful of visitors were found at Mysuru palace as well as the zoo, the two prominent destinations in Mysuru that are normally teeming with tourists almost round the year. Though Chamundi Hills attracted a fair share of visitors, most of them were, however, devotees queueing outside Chamundeshwari Temple atop the hills.

By noon, authoritiessaid about 30 people had visited the palace, which draws an average of 10,000 to 12,000 every day. No tickets had been purchased online by 1 p.m. on Monday.

Out of the 70-odd entry tickets purchased for the zoo by Monday afternoon, 50 had been bought by the supporters and aides of the Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, who reopened the zoo along with Mandya MP Sumalatha. Even though it may not be possible for the zoo to attract its usual 10,000 visitors every day at present, Mr. Somashekar said he was hopeful that the number of visitors will gradually increase.

The visitors as well as devotees underwent screening at the entrance as per the guidelines issued by the government.