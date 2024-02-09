ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism will be developed around temple towns, says Minister

February 09, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Reiterating the government’s commitment to developing tourism around key religious sites across the State, Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy has said that the government will establish Shree Renuka Yellamma Kshetra Tourism Development Board at Saundatti in Belagavi district and develop the Huligemma Temple at Huligi in Koppal district.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Reddy said that the State government will develop 87 acres of land under Shree Renuka Yellamma Kshetra Tourism Development Board, along with developing places around Yellamma Temple.

Donations collected at Huligemma Temple will be used for development of the temple and providing basic amenities to attract more tourists and devotees to Huligi in Koppal district, he said.

The State government will also construct a guesthouse (Karnataka Bhavan) at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. It has already identified five acres of land for constructing a guesthouse at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, he added.

