Tourism to be promoted in a big way in Mysuru: Yogeshwar

Mysuru

12 March 2021 20:30 IST

Minister emphasizes Brindavan Garden development, ropeway to Chamundi Hills

Minister for Tourism C.P. Yogeshwar said here on Friday that tourism would be promoted in a big way in Mysuru to help establish it as a brand and promote the city as a destination for all seasons.

Talks are underway with stakeholders to conduct cultural programmes throughout the year at the palace besides opening up new circuits and promoting other destinations in the vicinity. The government was also keen to modernise the Brindavan Gardens and take forward the theme park concept on the lines of Disneyland proposed by the previous government. Similarly, the ropeway project to Chamundi Hills would also be revived.

The Minister, participating in an interactive meeting organised by the Mysuru District Journalists Association, said there is a general perception of disappointment with regard to Mysuru in recent years and the city has more to offer than the existing sites including the palace, zoo etc. However, its potential was yet to be tapped and hence he was holding a series of meetings with stakeholders including representatives of travel and hospitality industry besides those in the cultural field.

The objective is to create an ambience so that the tourists stay back in the city for a few days to savour an experience and not rush through the places of interest and return the same day

In this context Mr. Yogeshwar said cultural programmes throughout the year at the palace will be a step in the right direction and the details will be finalised soon. He did not give any timeframe as to when the concept will be ready for implementation but expressed confidence that it would be implemented at the earliest. An exhibition centre with activities throughout the year is also being planned so as to add variety to the tourists’ experience.

With regard to modernisation of Brindavan Gardens the Minister said he has seen the PowerPoint presentation made by the architects and it “seemed good’’.

Asked to elaborate as to what modernisation of Brindavan Garden entailed, the Minister said it was difficult to describe “but I was assured that it would be of international standards.’ He said the State government will not spend any money on the project and it will be undertaken fully by the private entities.

Mr. Yogeshwar said he was aware of the objections to the Chamundi HIlls ropewy project on environmental grounds. “The ropeway will not lead to any environmental problem as only a cable will be drawn and a few poles will be erected.. We are already in discussion with a few agencies who have implemented a similar project in north India.’

Mr. Yogeshwar said tourism was a neglected portfolio in the past but no longer so and he was conceiving plans to give a major impetus to the sector.

When pointed out that none of what the Minister had announced for Mysuru was new Mr.Yogeshwar said things were moving for once and the results will be perceptible in due course.