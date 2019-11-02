Tourism stakeholders in Srirangapatna worry about future of monuments

The State government’s proposed move to remove Tipu Sultan-related content from textbooks has many in Srirangapatna, the place from where the Mysuru king ruled, worried. The town in Mandya district has many monuments related to Tipu and there is an economy that depends on tourist arrivals.

The legendary ruler of erstwhile Mysuru, popular known as ‘Tiger of Mysore’, had died while fighting the British forces in the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War at Srirangapatna (ancient Seringapatam) on May 4, 1799. Tipu was laid to rest at Gumbaz next to his father Hyder Ali and mother Fakr-un-Nisa, and many of his family members and relatives.

300 monuments

The historical town, on the banks of Cauvery, has around 300 monuments related to the Tipu-British era. While some are under the purview of Archaeological Survey of India, many others are under the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage. The Tourism and Muzrai Departments and the Wakf Board also maintain some of the monuments. While a majority of the monuments are unticketed tourist destinations, entry-parking fees have been fixed at many. Some monuments, including the historical Srirangapatna fort that guarded Srirangapatna against attacks by enemies then, are now lying in a state of neglect.

Locals say that at least 5,000 persons associated with hotels, resorts, lodges, transport sector and commercial shops in Srirangapatna depend on the tourism industry to earn their livelihood. A good number of local and neighbouring Mysuru-based tourist guides are also solely dependent on visitors for their livelihood. They are worried that the Tipu issue, which ‘emerged suddenly’ will affect the development of monuments linked with him.

“The State BJP government will not take any measures to develop monuments linked to Tipu as the BJP, RSS and right-wing Hindu groups’ leaders consider him as a fanatic,” said a guide, on the condition of anonymity. Already, there are no proper vehicle parking, drinking water, toilet, seating facilities and other necessary amenities for tourists at many places, added Mohammad Aslam, a volunteer at the Gumbaz.

According to a tourist taxi driver here, some cab drivers and tour operators had planned to meet Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi seeking improvement of infrastructure facilities at Srirangapatna. “But the plan has been dropped now following the dispute,” he said.

Development work

The tourist places, including the Srirangapatna fort, had seen some developments during the Congress rule. The Congress-JD(S) coalition government also had sanctioned ₹20 crore to develop the fort, clear the moat around it and improve facilities at the monuments. Discussions were going on during the previous government to prepare a ‘master plan’ for Srirangapatna, a senior officer told The Hindu.

According to him, the chances of the BJP government, which is facing a cash crunch, implementing the ₹20 crore development project for Srirangapatna are less at least at the moment as the issue of removing Tipu from textbooks is snowballing into the controversy.