Tourism Society seeks early release of Dasara gold cards

Karnataka Tourism Society (KTS) on Thursday urged Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham to take steps to release gold cards well ahead of this year’s Dasara festivities for taking up promotion among tourists, and tour and travel operators.

B.S. Prashanth, chairman, Dasara Committee, KTS, who submitted a memorandum in this regard to the DC, said the early release of Dasara gold cards instead of launching them at the last minute would impede tourism promotion as many tourists make bookings in advance. Tourism has taken a big hit due to the pandemic situation since last year and now the situation is easing with the sharp drop in cases. If efforts like gold cards are released early, the stakeholders can promote Dasara packages and start tourism promotions ahead of the festivities, hoping that the situation would continue to remain conducive, he said.

With the fall in cases, Mysuru has been seeing some footfalls which could increase when the festivities near. Travel operators had started getting Dasara enquiries, particularly packages including the gold cards that gives closer access to events like Jamboo Savari and torchlight parade, Mr. Prashanth said in the memorandum.

The KTS has sought 1,000 gold cards for tourism promotion during the festive season.

It may be mentioned here that last year’s festivities were celebrated in a simple manner in view of pandemic with the Jamboo Savari confined to the palace premises, and the torchlight parade and all other major events cancelled as a precautionary measure with restrictions on large gatherings.