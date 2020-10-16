Tourism sector opposes restrictions during Dasara

16 October 2020 05:58 IST

They are against the closure of tourist places

Stakeholders in the tourism sector are up in arms against the decision of Rohini Sindhoori, Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, to close places of tourist interest during Dasara.

The Deputy Commissioner announced the decision on Wednesday as a measure to stem the surge in COVID-19 cases in the district. She said Mysuru has over 6,800 active cases and congregation would result in a major surge and affect the community at large, and hence the fresh restrictions on tourism.

But Mysuru Travels Association (MTA), a body of local stakeholders in the tourism sector, has taken strong exception and said that the tourism industry – which was the worst affected due to COVID-19 lockdown – had begun to revive but this decision would ruin the sector beyond recovery.

MTA president Prashanth said they will appeal to the DC to lift the ban and also take up the matter with elected representatives of the district.

The graded unlocking has led to a gradual increase in tourist footfall in the district. Some of the places of tourist interest in and around Mysuru were receiving 30% of the normal footfall, according to the MTA. “Many hotels and travel agencies have begun hiring. The sector was hoping for a gradual turnaround in the weeks ahead,” said Narayan Gowda, president, Hotel Owners Association.