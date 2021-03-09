Tourism sector in Mysuru sad over lack of booster shot

MYSURU

09 March 2021 19:38 IST

Dasara Authority, expansion of Mysuru airport, and other proposals ignored; no clarity on Film City project

The tourism industry in Mysuru appears saddened over the lack of impetus given to the sector in the budget presented by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. The stakeholders said the sector was in badly need of a stimulus through new initiatives, projects and higher allocation for rescuing it from the jolt of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the budget presentation, the stakeholders had met the Chief Minister and the Ministers concerned, including Minister for Tourism C.P. Yogeshwar, and presented their wish list.

Also, the demands of the industry are not new as they have been patiently submitting their wish list every year with hopes of giving more to tourists visiting Mysuru, whose economy primarily hinges on tourism growth.

Mysuru Travels’ Association President B.S. Prashanth said, “The tourism sector has the strength of returning more to what the government invests on improving tourism. Time and again, it is being proved that tourism is the neglected sector despite being a potential area for reviving the economy.”

Barring the allocation for a theme park at Kabini dam, there is nothing to revive the sector. The demand for the expansion of Mysuru airport, setting up of the Dasara Authority and Mysuru Tourism Development Authority involving five districts, and retaining the Film City in Mysuru, which could have helped develop tourism, have been ignored.

“Even an allocation of at least ₹50 crore would have given a start to the airport expansion which goes a long way in taking the city on the path of progress,” he said, arguing that Mysuru should not have failed in convincing the Chief Minister like other districts in getting the allocation for the sectors of their choice.

The hospitality sector is upset over no sops announced to the crisis-hit industry besides lack of drive for improving tourism.

“If an authority comprising five districts, including Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Mandya, was formed, it could have focused on pushing tourism development projects. Many initiatives such as circuit tourism covering all five districts could have promoted,” felt Hotel Owners’ Association President Narayana Gowda.

Mr. Gowda said the industry wants a clarity on the Film City since the government is neither developing the Film City in Mysuru nor the project in Bengaluru. The stakeholders want the Film City to be retained in Mysuru as this will give more tonic to the tourism sector.

“The budget announcements should not remain on paper. The government should implement them the same year of announcement. The Film City project is one such example of how projects remain on paper. The government should clear the uncertainties over the project,” Mr .Gowda opined.

The confusion over the fate of the project had worried the stakeholders who had opposed its shifting to Bengaluru. When Mr. Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister, he had announced the project and set aside 100 acres of land at Himmavu in Varuna constituency.