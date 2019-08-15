Tourism prospects take a beating

A long weekend that just went by and the Independence Day weekend would usually bring cheer to the tourism industry. But the deluge in parts of Karnataka, some of which are popular tourism destinations, has affected tourism prospects hard.

Sanjar Imam from the Karnataka Tourism Forum said Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru, both among the best-known destinations in the State, were the worst affected. “Tourism in Hampi has not been affected to a large extent. But people have been weary of going to Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru. Many have deferred their trips to later dates,” he said. But monsoon tourism to these places was not affected during June and July though there was poor rainfall, he said.

Mr. Imam said that people were not shifting preferences as these places were “drive-in” destinations.

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) had to close its property in Bhagamandala in Kodagu, and Sangama. “There have been cancellations since a week owing to problems in Bhagamandala, Madikeri, and Sangama–Mekedatu. There have been no cancellations in Hampi and Badami,” said KSTDC managing director Kumar Pushkar.

The tourism industry in Kodagu had been affected last year too as unprecedented floods and landslips ravaged parts of the district.

Gurudev S.H. of chikkamagalurustays.in, an aggregator of homestays and resorts in Chikkamagaluru district, said tourism prospects of the district were affected owing to the portrayal of the entire district being hit by floods. “From almost 100% occupancy last year, it is around 10% this time. This is because though the areas affected are Kalasa, Mudigere, Balur, and others, it is being projected as the whole district is flooded. Though we are dissuading people from travelling to affected places, there are not enough enquiries even for other places,” he said.

‘Many depend on tourism’

This is bad news for the local economy. “A lot of people are dependent on the tourism industry as coffee is not doing well. Homestays are run mostly by locals who follow sustainable practices. It is big resorts in environmentally fragile regions, big road projects and unplanned development that wreak havoc,” he said.