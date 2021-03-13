Tourism Minister visits Lingambudi, Varuna lakes

After visiting the Hebbal Lake here on Friday to see how the water body had been restored by the Infosys Foundation, Minister for Tourism, Ecology and Environment C.P. Yogeshwar on Saturday visited Lingambudi and Varuna lakes which are the city’s two other popular water bodies.

Varuna lake is known for water sports and many youth throng the site.

During his visit to Lingambudi lake, the Minister was told about lack of freshwater inflow into the lake as rainwater was blocked by plastic and other wastes accumulated along the feeder lines.

The Minister told the officials from the Mysuru City Corporation, who were present, to clear the debris and facilitate freshwater flow for conserving the lake for many generations. Mr. Yogeshwar also held a meeting with the MCC staff and gave instructions for keeping the lake environs clean.

Some morning walkers interacted with the Minister who was told about the lake’s history and why it needs to be conserved.

The Minister later visited Varuna lake and took a boat ride besides going into the details on the types of water sports being conducted for the adventure freaks, as a part of tourism promotion.