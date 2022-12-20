Tourism Minister promises to inspect heritage structures in Mysuru

December 20, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - bELAGAVI

Minister for Tourism Anand Singh on Tuesday assured the Legislative Council that he will shortly visit Mysuru to inspect heritage structures including Maharani’s Science College, a portion of which collapsed about two months ago.

Replying to discussion on demand for budgetary allocation for conservation of heritage structures in Mysuru under Rule 330, Mr. Singh said there were a total of 131 heritage structures in Mysuru and added that the upkeep of the buildings was the responsibility of the departments, which were occupying them, along with the district administration.

However, he will shortly inspect the structures along with the Minister for Education concerned so that immediate restoration steps are taken..

He said heritage committees had been constituted in all the districts of the State comprising officials, NGOs and heritage experts to ensure that heritage buildings are safeguarded.

Earlier, JD(S) MLCs C.N. Manje Gowda and Marithibbe Gowda raised the issue relating to threat to several heritage buildings in Mysuru that were on the verge of collapsing.

After the collapse of a portion of Lansdowne building and of the Devaraja Market over the last few years, the first floor of the century-old Maharani’s Science College building on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road in Mysuru too came down on October 21, causing widespread concern among the people.

Mr Marithibbe Gowda said a major tragedy had been averted by the college authorities, who managed to vacate the building minutes before the collapse. He lamented that the authorities had not bothered to repair the building while claiming that the Minister in charge of the district, who makes periodic visits to Mysuru, had not bothered to inspect the structure and take necessary steps for its repair.