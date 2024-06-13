Tourism, industrial development to remain my focus areas: Yaduveer

The newly-elected BJP MP from Mysuru Lok Sabha Constituency, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Thursday said he will elucidate his vision for Mysuru and Kodagu districts that form the Lok Sabha Constituency soon after having detailed discussions with the officials.

“I want to know the progress done in projects and review them before coming up with the details of my development plans for Mysuru and Kodagu. As I have already during the run-up to elections that I will emphasize tourism development, and heritage conservation besides developing the farm sector, I will make known my five-year plan in the days ahead, taking everyone into confidence,” Mr. Wadiyar told reporters here.

During his first press conference as the MP, at the BJP office here, Mr. Yaduveer, the scion of the erstwhile Mysoe royal family, said he would tour the constituency and meet the people to understand their aspirations. “I need some time to come up with the plans. I need to have a meeting and get to know what’s happening on the projects.”

When reporters sought to know his plans with regard to industrial development and also implementing the railway projects initiated by the previous MP Pratap Simha, he said industrial development and railways will remain his focus areas. There is a need for establishing more industrial parks and pushing for its development, he added.

To a question on establishing a cordial relationship with the State government which is ruled by the Congress whereas the NDA was at the helm at the Centre, for developing the constituency, the MP expressed confidence in handling all his responsibilities. “I understand there will be politics and everything has to be overcome for the constituency.”

On the airport expansion works and increasing the number of flight operations from Mysuru, Mr. Wadiyar said he is aware of the works and the decrease in the number of flights. “I have already had a discussion with the AAI in Bengaluru in connection with the Mysuru airport expansion. I have apprised them of the importance of the airport with regard to the industrial and tourism development,” he replied.

Asked whether he would meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is from Mysuru, to achieve his vision for Mysuru and Kodagu, he replied in the positive and added that there is a need to work beyond politics.

To a question on whether the guarantee schemes launched by the Congress government should be continued in the wake of the Lok Sabha results, he said the guarantees had been launched by the Congress government and the party came to power in the State based on them. “If you ask my opinion, the guarantees have to be continued. It is the Congress party which has to decide on their fate. I cannot answer on their behalf.”

On the revival of plans for establishing the ropeway atop Chamundi hills, he said Chamundi hills doesn’t require a ropeway project.

BJP State vice-president Rajendra, MLA Srivatsa, city BJP president Nagendra, district president Mahadevaswamy and other leaders of the party were present.

