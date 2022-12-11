Tourism footfall may see surge as Mysuru to host winter festival

December 11, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The year-end tourism in Mysuru may see a surge in footfall as the Mysuru Winter Festival is coming back in full swing after a gap of two years due to COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like the past years, the venue of the festival is the iconic Mysuru Palace premises where a winter flower show will be showcased. After the success of the flower show during Dasara festivities this year at the palace, many new attractions at the flower show are in the offing for the winter festival.

The festival will commence from December 24 and go on till January 2, 2023.

The Mysuru Palace Board is hosting the flower show which will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The show’s main attraction is the Kashi Vishwanatha temple complex that will be crafted in flowers. More than 25,000 flower pots will be arranged at the show to beautify the surroundings.

More than four lakh flowers of various varieties will be used to create flower attractions at the show this year. The Kashi temple complex, crafted in roses, will be 55 feet long, 28 feet height and 12 feet wide.

As part of the festival, the palace will be illuminated for two hours from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On December 31, the famous Police Band will perform from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. This will be followed by an attractive noiseless fireworks display from 12 a.m. to 12:15 a.m., welcoming the new year. There will be cultural events daily from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Stakeholders are hoping that the year-end tourist season will be promising like the Dasara season which saw an unprecedented rise in footfall after a gap of two years. The festivities were low-key during the last two years due to pandemic and the Dasara procession was confined to the palace premises.

As the Dasara was grand this year, the turn-out was bigger, boosting tourism revenue and supporting the people banking on it for their livelihood. The winter festival is expected to revive tourism after Dasara.