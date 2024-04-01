Tourism development of Mysuru, Kodagu will be my focus area: Yaduveer

April 01, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP candidate for the Mysuru Lok Sabha seat Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Monday said tourism development of Mysuru and Kodagu and retaining the heritage value of both the districts would be on his agenda for the next five years if he was elected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Wadiyar, who is the scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, said besides the above his focus would also be on coffee and pepper which were the key crops in Kodagu.

He said he would elicit opinions from local leaders and make efforts to get aid from the Centre, and cited tobacco as one such area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Wadiyar said he was planning to release a manifesto listing out his vision for Mysuru and Kodagu and it would soon happen.

To a question, he said the doors of the palace were always open for the public, and if elected he would have an office outside the palace for the public to access him. He said the public could also meet him at the palace.

He said Janata Dal (S) leaders had extended support to him and that the advice of leaders such as G.T. Deve Gowda mattered a lot, as he was a senior leader in the region.

Mr. Deve Gowda and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.