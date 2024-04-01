GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tourism development of Mysuru, Kodagu will be my focus area: Yaduveer

April 01, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP candidate from Mysuru Lok Sabha seat Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar addressing presspersons in Mysuru on Monday.

BJP candidate from Mysuru Lok Sabha seat Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar addressing presspersons in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

BJP candidate for the Mysuru Lok Sabha seat Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Monday said tourism development of Mysuru and Kodagu and retaining the heritage value of both the districts would be on his agenda for the next five years if he was elected.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Wadiyar, who is the scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, said besides the above his focus would also be on coffee and pepper which were the key crops in Kodagu.

He said he would elicit opinions from local leaders and make efforts to get aid from the Centre, and cited tobacco as one such area.

Mr. Wadiyar said he was planning to release a manifesto listing out his vision for Mysuru and Kodagu and it would soon happen.

To a question, he said the doors of the palace were always open for the public, and if elected he would have an office outside the palace for the public to access him. He said the public could also meet him at the palace.

He said Janata Dal (S) leaders had extended support to him and that the advice of leaders such as G.T. Deve Gowda mattered a lot, as he was a senior leader in the region.

Mr. Deve Gowda and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.