Tourism Department’s ‘Magnificent Mysuru’ promotion

‘Magnificent Mysuru – Unforgettable Experiences in Mysuru’ is a new tourism promotional initiative under which the tourists are invited to discover the famed Dasara celebrations, the magnificence and devotion associated with the festivities, the rich heritage of royal architecture and prominent attractions like Chamundi Hills, wildlife sanctuaries and much more besides the silk sarees and the famous Mysuru sandalwood.

Stating that the city promises an unforgettable journey, the Department of Tourism has listed out several sites along with a concise detail about the destinations in the brochures under the title that were released on the occasion of World Tourism Day here on Friday. The entry fee, the time taken to explore the site and the special attraction of the place are also mentioned in the brochures printed for Dasara for the benefit of tourists.

For example, Ambavilas Palace’s brief introduction has been given along with its entry fee for domestic and international travellers and special attractions like sound and light show. The time taken to explore the site and the entry fee, so that the tourists can plan their visit.

The sites that are promoted include Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hills, Mysuru zoo, Brindavan Gardens, St. Philomena’s Church, Sri Chennakeshava Temple at Somanathapura near Mysuru which is a UNESCO world heritage site, the railway museum, the Kabini forest safari and the Namdorling Monastery or the Golden Temple at Tibetan settlement in Bylakuppe, Chunchanakatte waterfalls near K.R. Nagar, Srikanteshwara Temple at the temple town of Nanjangud, and the 700-year-old statue of Bahubali at Gommatagiri.

Besides tourist destinations, the famous products of Mysuru like rosewood inlay works, Mysuru silk sarees (KSIC), Mysuru pak, sandalwood products, Mysuru traditional paintings, Mysuru jasmine, Nanjangud rasabale, and Ganjifa cards. Cuisines like Mysuru Mylari masala dosa, Mysuru puliyogare, churumuri, Hanumanthu mutton pulao are also being promoted.

The department had launched Discover Mysuru, a joint initiative for tourism promotion in Mysuru. Influencers with the highest social media following had been invited and taken around the places of tourist importance in and around Mysuru. They had been asked to post and vlog about the places on their social media accounts in different languages to attract tourists during the Dasara festivities in Mysuru. They also visited the 13th-century temple which has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO under serial nomination along with the Chennakeshava temple at Belur and Hoysaleshwara temple at Halebid.

