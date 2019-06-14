Tourism Department approves 207 homestays in Kodagu

Kodagu is home to hundreds of homestays, but only a few have registered with the Tourism Department.

So far, the department has approved 207 homestays and are in the process of verifying about 400 more.

It took more than a year for the department to asses the facilities at homestays since many have mushroomed all across the district without a valid licence.

The department lacked information on their numbers and location and many of them are located in remote areas.

Three years ago, the department announced that it would certify homestays and invited applications from them. This was in the wake of complaints over illegal and insecure home stays.

Every homestay which registered with the department had to pay a fee of ₹500 and the list of homestays, approved by the department, was made available on the website of the Kodagu district administration [https://kodagu.nic.in] on Tuesday.

Raghavendra, Assistant Director of Tourism, Madikeri told The Hindu that the department assessed the facilities and safety aspects and only then approved of the homestay.

“As many as 70-80 homestays had been inspected but their documents were not found to be in order. Therefore, we have told them to put them in order for approval.” The conditions for approval include a maximum of five rooms and a minimum of two rooms with attached bathroom, ample parking, CCTV surveillance, ample space for the guests to move around, and that the property owner should reside on the same premises.

“We did not approve some homestays as they were located in unsafe locations. In the wake of last year’s landslips, safety of tourists had been given importance,” he said, adding that the approved homestays can get ratings from private agencies if they wished to.

Mr. Raghavendra said a no objection certificate (NoC) from the jurisdictional gram panchayat and the police are a must for the approval of homestays. The approval will be in place for five years and they should go for renewal after that, according to Mr. Raghavendra.