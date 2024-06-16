Tourism conclave in Bengaluru draws ₹4,200 crore in investments

The two-day Dakshin Bharat Utsav, the southern regional tourism conclave, which concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday saw MoUs woth ₹4,200 crore being signed.

Announcing this during the valedictory function, Tourism Minister H.K. Patil urged private investors to join hands with the State government in developing infrastructure at tourist spots.

The Minister observed that the Shakti scheme, of providing free travel to women in KSRTC buses, had increased visitors to the tourist areas by nearly 50%. The focus is now on upgrading infrastructure at these places, he noted.

Upgrading the infrastructure would further increase tourism potential, the Minister pointed out.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot too addressed the event that had been jointly organised by the Karnataka Tourism Department and the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry.