Tourism circuit proposed in Bengaluru around historical landmarks

February 17, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Huthridurga fort, built by Kempegowda, in Kunigal taluk of Tumakururu district.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced that a Bengaluru tourism circuit would begin this year covering historical landmarks associated with Kempe Gowda, the founder of the city.

The tourism sector saw some ambitious projects being announced with a major focus on the development of tourism in and around Bengaluru and in coastal areas, and heritage tourism.

To further boost tourism activities around the city, Mr. Bommai said the work on the much-awaited Nandi Hills ropeway project would be completed in the 2023–24 financial year. This comes in the backdrop of inking a concession agreement with a private company for the project.

The Budget has allocated ₹10 crore for the construction of a Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) property in Ramanagaram district on a 10-acre area on the backwaters of Manchanabele reservoir.

The estate at Thathaguni, which belonged to 20th century Russian painter Svetoslav Roerich and yesteryear actor Devika Rani, would be developed as a tourist destination, the Chief Minister announced. 

“The JLR at Ramanagaram and the ropeway at Nandi Hills will greatly benefit tourists who come to Bengaluru. It will also help the livelihood of people who stay there as it will bring business to their products too. It will also benefit the drivers as tourists will drive from Bengaluru to these places. Overall, the tourism budget is good if it is implemented well,” said Syama Raju, president, Karnataka Tourism Society.

