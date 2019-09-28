‘Tourism can help communities build a better future by offering them jobs’

The Department of Tourism and Hotel Management, Central University of Karnataka, celebrated World Tourism Day here on Friday.

University Vice-Chancellor H.M. Maheshwaraiah, who inaugurated the event, said that tourism was a labour-intensive industry and could help local communities across the globe to build a better future by offering immense job opportunities.

“Kalyana Karnataka region has a very high potential for tourism development because of its rich heritage and culture. It has many historical monuments, eco-tourism and adventure tourism destinations that need to be developed to attract tourists. If Kalyana Karnataka tourism is developed to its fullest potential, it will create a lot of employment and entrepreneurship,” he said. He added that his university had started the Department of Tourism and Hotel Management with the purpose of training and providing quality human resource to the flourishing tourism sector in the region.

Earlier, Coordinator of Department of Tourism and Hotel Management Ganapati B. Sinnoor, in his opening remarks, pointed out that tourism contributed 10.4 % of world GDP and generated 10 % of world jobs.

“In India, tourism contributes about 5.92 % to the GDP and generates 9.24 % (around 49.8 million) jobs. As per the Karnataka Vision Group report, if the State invests ₹ 85,000 crore in the next 10 years, it can generate 4.3 lakh jobs in the tourism sector. Tourism’s impact on environment is very minimal and it creates jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities for the people at the bottom of the pyramid, especially women, youth and rural people. Tourism is one of the main driving forces behind the preservation and conservation of heritage, culture and ecology,” he said.

Prizes were distributed to successful candidates in various competitions that were organised as part of World Tourism Day celebrations. Mr. Maheshwaraiah also inaugurated a tourism and hospitality club, Club Pegaso-Fly Limitless.

Dean of School of Business Studies K. Padmasree, Head of Department of Business Studies M.V Alagawadi, Finance Officer Shivanandam, staff and students were present.