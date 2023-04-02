Tour operators in Bengaluru report uptick in holiday travel bookings

April 02, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the school examination season comes to an end, families are packing their bags to travel. Leaving behind their apprehensions from COVID times, people are enthusiastic to explore new places, say tour operators. There has also been a slight uptick in the number of travellers who prefer flights this summer.

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) is also expecting good business in the coming months. “February and March are not so good because of examinations, but April, May, and June have always been the travel season,” said Jagadeesha G, Managing Director, KSTDC. “We have procured seven new buses and have a tie-up with KSRTC. So, we will be able to cater better to the demand this year.”

He said while the weekly temple package is expected to get more bookings in the coming weeks, the Kodaikanal package has always been a traveller’s favourite during summer.

Coastal areas

Private tour operators have noticed a 20 to 40% increase in bookings compared with the previous two to three years. Despite the sweltering heat, travellers prefer to go to coastal areas like Goa, Gokarna, and Murudeshwar, tour operators said. There has also been an increase in the number of those heading to the northern part of the country for pilgrimage travel.

“There is adequate demand for tourist destinations in both South and North India. Families prefer to travel to Kashi, Chardham, and other Hindu pilgrimage centres, while couples and youngsters are preferring Kashmir, Kullu, Manali, and Shimla,” said Irfan from Elegant Tours and Travels in Hennur.

Most families are still not open to high-budget itineraries. “Even though they would like luxury amenities, people are not willing to spend more on travel yet. Families are asking for more budget-friendly tours,” he said.

Saving time

However, some tour operators have seen a few travellers willing to spend the extra rupees on flights as it saves time, especially for long-haul travel. “Even though fares are soaring, they are inclined towards flights due to the convenience,” said Rikant Pittie, Co-founder, Ease My Trip.

“Travelling to Uttar Pradesh or Delhi will take almost three days by train whereas it’s just three hours by flight. Travelling is to relax, and this way, we will get more time at our destination rather than spending that time on the train,” said Prarthana K., who is planning a trip to Ayodhya this summer.

Although many travellers this season are choosing domestic destinations such as Coorg, Ooty, Mahabalipuram, Udupi, Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Puducherry and Andaman, international destinations like Thailand, Maldives, Singapore, and Bali have got some traction too, especially from Bengaluru-based tourists, operators reported.

Further, wellness travel, which picked up after COVID, has remained a trend this year too. “With more people planning trips to wellness destinations, Udupi has emerged as a popular destination preferred by travellers. Accommodations that offer options like yoga, ayurveda, naturopathy, and spirituality initiatives are being preferred, and they are seeing higher bookings,” said Sabina Chopra, COO and co-founder, Yatra Online Limited.