Tour of Nilgiris to kick-start on Sunday

The 12th edition of Tour of Nilgiris (TfN), a cycling event whose trail covers most parts of the Nilgiris, will be held from December 8 to 15.

Organised by Ride-A-Cycle Foundation (RAC-F), the event will feature about 60 cyclists, including seven women, who will pedal 850+ km through some of the rocky and forest terrains of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which will be a test of their endurance, temperament, physical and mental limits.

A release said the event will kick-start from Mysuru on Sunday and the cyclists will pedal through Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kushalnagar, Sultan Bathery, Ooty and return to Mysuru to complete the tour on December 15.

On day 5, while pedalling from Sultan Bathery to Ooty, cyclists will climb the Kalhatti Ghat, which is among the toughest cycling climbs in the world, according to RAC-F, which is a not-for-profit advocacy organisation promoting cycling for commuting, leisure and as an agent of social change.

The organisers said that the Tour of Nilgiris has evolved over the years and ushered in new concepts for the cyclists by way of new route, terrain, geography, and so on. The 12th edition will see cyclists on day 2 pedal from Hassan to Chikkamagaluru and this allows riders to experience the unique topography of Malnad region, according to RAC-F.

For TfN, this is a new route and cyclists will have the pleasure to pedal past Belur and Halebid, which are among the most well-known tourism spots with rich historical legacy in art and architecture dating back to the Hoysala period.

Commenting on the Tour of Nilgiris, Deepak Majipatil, co-founder, RAC-F, said cycling as a healthy, leisure and lifestyle activity has caught the imagination of many and this tribe is growing exponentially.

“Add to this, the thrill of cycling through Nilgiris Biosphere, including the three famed wildlife sanctuaries and the pristine country side of Nilgiris district. Tour of Nilgiris has all these wrapped in one event,” he added. The event will also see ‘charity riders’ pedalling to support social causes, said the release.