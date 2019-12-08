Tour of Nilgiris flagged off from Mysuru

The 12h edition of the Tour of Nilgiris (TfN), a flagship cycling event which entails covering a large swathe of Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, was flagged off from the city on Sunday.

The event, conducted by Ride A Cycle-Foundation (RAC-F), has drawn 650 cyclists from across the country. They are expected to pedal nearly 850 km and the tour will terminate in Mysuru on December 15. Starting from Mysuru, the cyclists will pedal through Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kushalnagar, Sultan Bathery, and Ooty, before returning to Mysuru next week.

On the first day of the event, the cyclists pedalled 131 km to reach Hassan via K.R. Nagar and Holenarsipur. After an overnight stay, they will pedal to Chikkamagaluru on the second day, covering nearly 118 km.

Deepak Majipatil, co-founder, RAC-F, said the event has always had the best cyclists and even better volunteering support, which has allowed the organisers to conduct such a professional tour. He said the cyclists were bound to experience some of the country’s most pristine areas and the tour would also be a test of their endurance.

RAC-F is a non-profit organisation promoting cycling for commuting, leisure and as an agent of social change. Cyclists across all editions of the tour have raised funds, and the 12th edition will be no exception, according to the organisers. They said the current edition will have cyclists pedalling for three organizations — Iksha Foundation, Kenneth Anderson Nature Society, and Sita Bhateja Speciality Hospital, to help raise funds for social causes.