Karnataka

‘Tough steps must for population control’

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan expressed his support to the “no government jobs for those with more than two children” rule in Uttar Pradesh.

To a query from journalists, he said that growing population is a serious issue and it has to be controlled. There is a need for such rules that have been brought in by the Yogi Adityanath government. The governments need to take stringent steps for population control, he said.

He was in Dharwad for a meeting of academics in Karnatak University and other engagements.


