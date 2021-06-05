‘Total Revolution Day’ observed in Dharwad

HUBBALLI

05 June 2021 18:34 IST

In response to the call for ‘Total Revolution Day’ by Samyukta Kissan Morcham members of different organisations staged symbolic protests at various places in Dharwad district on Saturday and demanded repeal of the farm laws.

People staged a symbolic protest following the COVID-19 protocol in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad.

Staging the protest, national president of Citizens for Democracy S.R. Hiremath burnt the copies of the farm laws and demanded their immediate repeal.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Hiremath said that last June 5, the Union government had issued ordinance on three farm laws that were against the interests of the farm sector, farmers, and the public.

The other participants called on the public to take a pledge to drive away corporate companies from the farm sector. They announced that the agitation would continue till the new farm laws were repealed.

It might recalled that thousands of farmers from various States have camped on the borders of New Delhi as part of the indefinite agitation seeking repeal of the farm laws and the farmers’ frontal organisation had given call for ‘Total Revolution’ on June 5.

In response to the call, farmers staged symbolic protests in various villages across the district and burnt copies of the farm laws seeking their immediate withdrawal.

Similar protests by members of various other organisations were held at various district and taluk headquarters and at villages in various districts of north Karnataka.