Karnataka

Total of 39.59% students pass SSLC supplementary exam

Staff Reporter Bengaluru July 20, 2022 21:32 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 21:32 IST

As many as 37,479 (39.59%) students have passed the SSLC supplementary examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB).

The supplementary examination was conducted from June 26 to July 24 in 423 centres across the State and 94,699 students enrolled for it.

The board will announce the results on the website on Thursday [July 21] after 12 p.m. and the results will be forwarded to the students’ registered mobile numbers through SMS.

Individual students’ results can be viewed on the following websites: https://karresults.nic.in, https://kseeb.karnataka.gov.in/sslcsuppexamresults2022.

The consolidated school result sheet and provisional marks cards will be provided on Thursday after 1 p.m. through the school login on the KSEEB website https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Provision has been made to take printouts of the same at the school level. The examination result will be announced on the same day in all high schools.

