Total number of recoveries outnumber active cases

The total number of recoveries outnumbered the total active cases in the State on Wednesday even as the case load crossed 1.5 lakh.

With 5,407 discharges on Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 74,679 as against 73,958 active cases. In fact, the State has been recording over 4,500 recoveries since Monday. While a record 6,777 recoveries were reported on Tuesday, 4,776 people had been discharged on Monday.

The State had maintained the trend of recoveries exceeding active cases till June 30. However, from July 1 when the daily case load crossed 1,200, the number of active cases was higher than the recoveries. Now, after a gap of 35 days this trend has reversed which is a good sign, according to experts.

With 5,619 new cases on Wednesday, the total number of positive cases touched 1,51,449.

The total number of cases had crossed one lakh mark on July 27 and in the last nine days alone the State has added 49,984 cases to its tally.

The death toll touched 2,804 with 100 new fatalities. This is apart from eight non-COVID deaths. Of the 73,958 active cases, 633 are being monitored in ICUs of various designated hospitals.

In Bengaluru Urban

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,848 cases taking the total case load to 64,881. Twenty-nine of the 100 deaths have been reported from Bengaluru Urban.

After seeing a dip in cases for the last two days, Ballari reported 631 cases. While Belagavi, Mysuru and Davangere reported 293, 261 and 224 cases, respectively, 11 other districts reported over 100 cases.