Total hip replacement surgery done in taluk hospital

At a time when knee and hip replacement surgeries are charged exorbitantly in private hospitals, the complex orthopaedic surgeries were conducted free of cost for the first time in a taluk government hospital in Gangavati.

A team of doctors from the hospital led by surgeon Salauddin Khalid performed the surgeries on Wednesday. The hospital also took the services of surgeon Shivraj Patil from Kalaburagi. The surgeries were under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka.

The beneficaries, 62-year-old Sharada from Hospete, who underwent total knee replacement, and 60-year-old Siddappa Pujari, who underwent total hip replacement, are doing well.

The hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Eshwar Savadi, said it was a matter of pride for the taluk hospital as it was the first sub-divisional hospital where such complex orthopaedic surgeries have been performed.

The hospital bagged the Centre’s ‘Kayakalpa’ award given to best performing hospitals for two consecutive years in 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. It hospital has also made a record in conducting the highest number of deliveries every month in taluk hospitals.