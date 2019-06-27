Total ban on private vehicles onBRTS corridor from Monday

An order imposing a total ban on the entry of private vehicles into the BRTS corridor here will be firmly implemented from July 1, Hubballi-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System Managing Director P. Rajendra Cholan has said.

Speaking at a meeting of officials here on Thursday, Mr. Cholan said that complaints regarding private vehicle operators harassing security guards to allow them to operate on the BRTS corridor was increasing by the day. Along with implementing the ban order, the number of security guards too would be enhanced.

The BRTS corridor is meant solely for operating the special Chigari buses and private vehicles that violate the ban order and continue to use this dedicated lane will invite hefty penalty and also legal action. BRTS authorities will not tolerate any such violations in the coming days, he said.

BRTS authorities have already deployed 70 Home Guards, 120 security staff from BRTS and 70 police constables from the Police Commissionerate. But to monitor the safe movement of buses and check the menace of private vehicles, additional security staff will be appointed in the next couple of days. They will keep an eye on the movement of private vehicles and penalise them, he said.

The basic purpose of constructing this dedicated corridor will be defeated if private vehicles encroach upon the stretch meant for BRTS. Hence, the officials and security personnel should not bow to any pressure and implement the rule effectively, he said.

All along this 24-km stretch, BRTS has set up 31 bus stops and 21 junctions. As many as 68 CCTV cameras are installed at various points. Monitoring and action against offenders should begin on July 1, he added.

Earlier, Mr. Cholan and BRTS officials and police inspected the corridor from Hubballi to Dharwad. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivakumar Gunare, Traffic Inspector Murgesh Channanavar and others were present.