Torrential rain wreaks havoc in Yadgir, Raichur districts

Hundreds of houses partially collapsed, standing crops destroyed and farmland inundated

Torrential rain has wreaked havoc in Yadgir and Raichur districts. It started raining on Tuesday night and continued to lash the districts even on Wednesday evening. Several hundreds of houses have partially collapsed and large areas of agricultural fields are inundated. Standing crops such as paddy, cotton, green chilli and red gram crops have been destroyed.

Rainwater has gushed into nearly 200 houses in the two districts. Several hundreds of houses are surrounded by rainwater. Temples, schools, tandas in Yadgir district are surrounded by rainwater.

Sindhanur, Maski, Lingsugur, Raichur taluks in Raichur district, Shahapur, Surpur, Gurmitkal and Wadagera taluks in Yadgir district have been affected badly by incessant rain.

The Krishna and the Bhima are swollen after officials started releasing water from the Basavasagar reservoir in Narayanpur in Yadgir district and the Sannati Barrage in Sannati of Kalaburagi district. People in villages on the river banks have been alerted as there is a possibility of floods hitting these villages. As many as 27 villages in Shahapur and Wadagera taluks are facing the threat of floods and are likely to be the most affected if water level increases in the rivers.

According to sources, 1.61 lakh cusecs of water is being released into the Krishna from the Basavasagar reservoir, while the inflow was put at 1.62 lakh. As many as 22 gates have been opened to discharge water. The water level standsat 491.73 m against the full reservoir level of 492.25 m. Besides, 1.55 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged from the Sannati Barrage, while the inflow there was 1.55 lakh cusecs.

Meanwhile, a search operation to trace Channabasava, who was washed away in a flowing stream near Maski, continued. He was washed away three days ago.

Chandrabanda, Sarjapur, Kadagamdoddi, Yapaldinni, Hunasihak Huda villages in Raichur district have been badly affected by rain.

The rainfall recorded is as follows: Deodurga 21 mm, Manvi 13 mm, Lingsugur and Raichur 22 mm, Sindhanur and Maski 18 mm and Sirwar taluk 17 mm in Raichur district; Hattikuni 48 mm, Yadgir 36 mm, Saidapur, Dornahalli, Konkal and Balichakra 32 mm in Yadgir district.