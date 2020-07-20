Torrential rain claims a life in Gurmitkal taluk

Torrential rain that lashed the district, particularly Yadgir, Gurmitkal and Wadagera taluks, between midnight on Sunday and early morning on Monday, has left a trail of devastation.

According to initial reports, a woman died in a rain-related incident in Kandkur village in Gurmitkal taluk. She was identified as Savitramma (62). She died after a portion of a wall collapsed on her, Gurmitkal Tahsildar has said.

Roads between Pogalapur-Mushtur village and Halagera-Mailapur have been damaged and connectivity between Pogalapur-Mushtur has been cut off.

Sannakere in Yadgir city and a lake in Basavanagar Tanda were full with rainwater, and excess water from Sannakere entered several houses in Ambedkar Nagar in the city limits. Meanwhile, in Yadgir taluk, 50-60 houses have been partially damaged. However, there were no reports of death of livestock.

Most low-lying areas, bridges and culverts have been inundated with rainwater, while water from overflowing streams has entered several hundreds of acres of agricultural fields in the district.

Tahsildars of Wadagera, Shahapur and Surpur said that there was not much damage reported except for partial damage to a few houses in their taluks.

The tahsildars said that revenue inspectors have been asked to visit areas where rain damage has been reported and submit detailed reports.

As usual, the surrounding areas of Basaveshwar statue near Bidar-Srirangapatna National Highway in Shahapur city were inundated with rainwater mixed with water from storm-water drains as the drainage system is poor and the problem remains to be addressed.

Crops facing threat

Green gram, cotton and tur dal crop are facing the threat of damage if it continues to rain in the coming days. Green gram, which is in the pod formation stage, will get harvested in 20 days.

Cotton and tur dal, which are one month old, will face damage if there is no infiltration of rainwater in the fields, Joint Director of Agriculture Department R. Devika told The Hindu.

According to information, Doranahalli received the highest of 40 mm rainfall, followed by Yadgir with 36 mm, Hayyal 35 mm, Balichakra 31 mm, Yadgir Rural 27 mm, Saidapur and Shorapur 26 mm, Wadagera and Gogi 25 mm and Gurmitkal received 20 mm rainfall.