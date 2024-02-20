Torch rally taken out in Hubballi to create awareness on Constitution

February 20, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Hundreds of youths, people from different walks of life along with folk artistes took part in a torch rally organised as part of Constitution Awareness Jatha in Hubballi on Monday night.

The torch rally jointly organised by Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation and Dharwad district administration was flagged off by Labour Minister and district in-charge Santosh Lad at Unkal Lake Park.

From Unkal Lake Park, the torch rally covered the thoroughfares of the city before concluding at Kittur Chennamma Circle.

Apart from youth holding torch, the rally comprised dollu kunita, kolata, jaggalige mela, janj mela, karadi majalu, bhajana mandal and other folk troupes. During the rally, slogans praising the Constitution and B.R. Ambedkar were raised.

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J., Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, Municipal Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Swaroopa T.K., Additional Director of Social Welfare Allahbaksh and other officials took part in the rally.

Addressing the participants at the concluding point, Mr. Lad said that there is a need to create awareness on the Constitution framed by B.R. Ambedkar and also the rights and duties enshrined in the Constitution.

He said that while awareness programmes are being held in various towns and villages on the Constitution, the government has paid tribute to 12th century social reformer Basavanna, who laid the foundation for democracy through Anubhava Mantapa, by declaring him as cultural ambassador of the State.

Availing oneself of rights provided through the Constitution, everyone should join hands in developing the nation, he said.

Terming Basavanna and B.R. Ambedkar as great personalities who gave to the country the message of equal opportunities and rights for all, Mr. Lad said that they are responsible for people living together as one in the country. He said that all communities should know about Basavanna and Ambedkar.