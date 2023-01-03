Top officials take stock of preparations being made for Gavisiddeshwar Jatra starting in Koppal on Sunday

January 03, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Top bureaucrats of Koppal district administration visited different places, especially the Gavisiddeshwar Math premises, on Monday and took stock of the preparations being made for the famous Gavisiddeshwar Jatra.

The Gavisiddeshwar Jatra will begin on January 8 and continue for a month.

Deputy Commissioner M. Sundaresh Babu and Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri, along with other senior officers, also met Abhinava Gavisiddeshwar Swamy and discussed various issues pertaining to the jatra which is expected to attract lakhs of devotees from across the district.

The officials inspected venues of proposed mass dining and the open space where the jatra stalls are proposed to be put up.

As per information provided by the Department of Information and Public Relations, the top officers have already held several rounds of meetings with their subordinate officials from different departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the jatra.

They also directed the Police Department to deploy adequate security personnel and install CCTV cameras for close monitoring of the event. Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company officials have been asked to remove hazardous electricity poles and live wires along the stretch meant for the temple car festival.

Assistant Commissioner Basavanneppa Kalashetty, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sharanabasappa Subedar and senior functionaries of various departments and Gavisiddeshwar Math were present.

Organ donation

In continuation of its commitment to health awareness initiatives, Koppal’s Gavisiddeshwar Math has, in association with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, drawn up plans to hold an organ donation awareness campaign as part of the famous Gavisiddeshwar Jatra.

As per information provided by the math authorities, a jatha, which is scheduled for Wednesday, will start from the Taluk Stadium and pass through Ashoka Circle and Clock Tower to reach Gavisiddeshwar Math premises.

And, thousands of people, especially students from various educational institutions, are expected to participate in the event. Department of Health and Family Welfare officials said that it will put up a stall during the jatra to allow people register for organ or body donation.