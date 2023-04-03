ADVERTISEMENT

Top officials participate in SVEEP Committee motorcycle rally in Kalaburagi

April 03, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar and Superintendent of Police Isha Pant flagging off a voter awareness jatha organised by Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation Committee in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

As part of the district administration’s initiatives to spread awareness about the electoral process among the people and encourage them to actively participate in polling, Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar and Superintendent of Police Isha Pant led a bike rally organised by Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee in association with State Government Employees Association in Kalaburagi on Monday.

After flagging off the rally, Mr. Gurukar rode a motorcycle, with Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of SVEEP Committee Girish Badole on the pillion.

Ms. Pant rode a scooter.

The rally began at SVP Circle and went through the main street to reach Gunj and returned to end at Jagat Circle.

“In the previous election, the average voting in Kalaburagi city was 49%. It means that one of two voters of the city is exercising his franchise. It is not a good sign,” Mr. Gurukar said and appealed to the people to participate in the electoral process to elect candidates of their choice and strengthen democracy in the country.

Mr. Badole said that the district administration has intensified awareness activities with a target to achieving 75% voting. He appealed to the people to cast their votes in the Assembly elections scheduled for May 10, 2023.

