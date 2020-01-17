Karnataka

Top official donates hissalary for literary festival

Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat donating his month’s salary through cheque to the president of the district unit of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat Veerabhadra Simpi at the Kannada Bhavan in Kalaburagi.

Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi B. Sharat has donated his month’s salary for the 85th Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan scheduled to be held in Kalaburagi in the first week of next month.

After holding a meeting of the executive committee of the district unit of the Sahitya Parishat to discuss the preparations of the literary festival at Kannada Bhavan here on Wednesday, he donated a cheque for ₹ 97,461 to Veerabhadra Simpi, president of the district unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat.

Inspired by the Deputy Commissioner’s initiative, Mr. Simpi also announced that he too would donate his month’s salary for the literary event.

