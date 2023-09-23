Top news developments in Karnataka today

September 23, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

Farmers have called a Mandya bundh today in protest against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu by Karnataka in compliance with the Cauvery Water Management Authority. Stage is getting set in Bengaluru for the 5th World Coffee Conference, a property of the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) set up under the auspices of the United Nations to highlight the economic importance of coffee grown around the globe. The event begins on September 25 at Palace Grounds. Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya Samata Vidyalaya is organising a seminar on Women’s Reservation Bill. Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the seminar. Citizens for Democracy and Janandolana Mahamaitri Karnataka-Maharashtra Joint Action Committee are organising a two-day All India Anubhava Mantapa conference from today. Subsidiary Training Centre, Border Security Force, conducted passing out cum attestation parade of 165 Constable (GD) of Border Security Force today. Anurag Garg, Additional Director General, Command HQ (Spl Ops), was the chief guest and reviewed the parade. The programme was held on STC BSF premises in Yelahanka between 7.15 a.m. and 8.45 a.m. Mysore Lancers Heritage Foundation is organizing 105th HAIFA Day today. As part of the celebrations, there will be a India-Israel Business Summit, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Mysore Lancers memorial lecture will be between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Basantar Auditorium, MEG, Ulsoor, (Ulsoor Lake entrance side). As part of the Ganesha Utsava organised by the Sri Vidyaranya Yuvaka Sangha, there will be Bhakthi Sangeeth by Aruna Sairam and troupe today at Sringeri Shankara Mutt in Shankarapram from 7 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Mysuru will today see the release of book highlighting the life and achievements of the last maharaja of Mysuru, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

From North Karnataka

Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises, to inaugurate the general body meeting of Sir M. Visweswaraya Cooperative Bank in Kalaburagi. Mahadevi Akkagala Sammelana to be inaugurated at Anubhava Mantapa in Kalaburagi.

From Coastal Karnataka

Minister in-charge of Udupi and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar will visit Parashurama Theme Park near Karkala to inspect the project works which are under completition.

